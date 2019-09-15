Brent A. Frahm Joins First Westroads Bank Brent A. Frahm Chris J. Murphy, Chairman and CEO of First Westroads Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Brent A. Frahm as a Vice President in the Residential Construction Lending division. Frahm comes to First Westroads Bank with over 30 years of experience in all facets of banking including residential construction, small business banking, and mortgage banking. His responsibilities will include working directly with builders and customers to assist them with their construction needs. Frahm's education includes a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration specializing in Finance & Banking from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. First Westroads Bank is a locally owned and managed, financially strong, community bank committed to exceeding customer expectations. Our promise is to help you and your business succeed with professional, knowledgeable, and experienced bankers.
