First Nebraska Trust Company extends our gratitude and appreciation to all our wonderful clients and all the professionals for which we have had the honor and the privilege to serve for nearly 24 years. First Nebraska Trust Company is an independent, locally owned trust company with offices in Lincoln and Omaha and serves clients throughout the country. Specializing in trust administration, estate settlement and investment services; this company is uniquely qualified to provide outrageously excellent service to its clients and the professional community. The primary areas of service include personal trusts, estate settlement, charitable trusts, investment management, and IRAs. The company is committed to building long term mutually beneficial relationships with clients. Our primary location in Lincoln will move to a new location only a few blocks from its present location effective September 30, 2019. The new office location will be at 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 103 (Lincoln, Nebraska). The new office location provides many of the same perks with surface parking to the north of our entrance for our clients/guests. Our Omaha office location will remain the same at 310 Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 120 in Omaha. The mailing address for First Nebraska Trust remains as PO Box 81667, Lincoln, NE 68501. The experienced team at First Nebraska Trust Company is committed to providing a customized, personal approach in delivering outrageously excellent service. The leadership of Doug Deitchler as President and the entire First Nebraska Trust Company team continue to be ready and available to serve you. The trust staff is composed of Vice Presidents & Trust Officers Robin Smith, Jaime Hemmerling, CJ Guenzel, Jeff Arnold, Brandi Novosad, and Renae McCarthy who have designations including CPA, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER , CTFA, and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy. Our investment staff includes three Chartered Financial Analysts and one CPA who are Scott Wendt as Chief Investment Officer and Vice President, Chad Reason as Investment Officer, and Sean Finneran, and Kevin Slattery as Investment Analysts. First Nebraska Trust Company is further strengthened by the expertise of Operation Specialists Krystal Rung and John Weimer and by Trust Administrators Trish Schultz, Valerie Rouch, Nina Mihajlovic, Liz Reynolds, and Lin Briley. First Nebraska Trust Company is guided by an experienced and committed Board of Directors who are Kent Seacrest, Linda Robinson Rutz, Thomas Grafton and Steven Spady. Please visit our web site at www.firstnebtrust.com for more information on our services and our people or feel free to contact us directly at 402-477-2200.
