First National Bank Announces New Director, Private Client Services
First National Bank has hired Tony Essay as Director, Private Client Services for the Wealth Management group, announced Craig Sall, Senior Managing Director, Private Client Services. Essay specializes in meeting the needs of high net worth individuals, families, professionals, executives and closely held business owners. He has ten years of experience in the financial services industry.
"We're pleased to welcome Tony to First National Bank," said Sall. "His expertise in the financial services industry will help our clients achieve their overall wealth management goals."
Essay earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chadron State College and Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law with a concentrated study in Business Planning, Estate Planning and Taxation. He also holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor certification through Cannon Financial Institute.
Essay serves as a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the American Bar Association. He is a volunteer with Brush Up Nebraska Paint-A-Thon and previously served on the Board of Directors of the Lincoln Children's Museum and the Lincoln Estate Planning Council.
First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $21 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
