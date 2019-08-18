First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank's Wealth Management Group Announces New Hires Dan Lindsay Mark Palmesano First National Bank has hired Dan Lindsay as Director, Private Client Advisor and Mark Palmesano as Director, Investment Management for the Wealth Management Group in Omaha, announced Craig Sall, Senior Managing Director, Private Client Services. Lindsay specializes in meeting the needs of high net worth individuals, families, professionals, executives and closely held business owners. Palmesano manages investments for high net worth individuals, foundations and endowments. "We could not be more excited to add more than 50 years of combined experience to an already well-established Wealth Management team at First National Bank," said Sall. Prior to joining First National Bank, Lindsay worked for U.S. Bank's Wealth Management office in Omaha assisting clients with financial, tax and estate planning issues with an emphasis in personal trusts, charitable foundations and private foundations. He has over 30 years of experience in financial and estate planning. Lindsay is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and practiced law for several years in the areas of trust and estate planning, probate and commercial real estate. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Creighton University and his MBA with an emphasis in finance and investments from the University of San Diego, California. Lindsay serves on the Cathedral Educational Endowment Board of Trustees, Joslyn Castle former board member, Cathedral Arts Project former board member and Teammates mentor. Palmesano brings 24 years of investment experience to First National Bank. He previously worked at U.S. Bank in Omaha as a Senior Portfolio Manager. His past experience includes managing investments for high net-worth individuals and families throughout the U.S. and in Europe. He also managed large foundations and endowments. Palmesano earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and MBA from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He is a former board member of New Cassel Foundation. First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
