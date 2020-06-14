First National Bank of Omaha Announces Corporate and Commercial Banking Leadership Promotions John Grose Kevin Thompson Steve Eck Doug Sutko First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) announced promotions within its Corporate and Commercial Banking groups. These include John Grose as Vice President, Head of Corporate Banking; Kevin Thompson as Regional Vice President, Commercial Banking; and Steve Eck and Doug Sutko as Managing Directors, Commercial Banking. "This talented and tenured group is sure to make a meaningful impact in new leadership roles," said David Cota, Executive Vice President, Wholesale Banking. "Individually, these leaders have a strong understanding of the needs of our business customers and we continuously see their commitment to the success of the community. Together, they make a dynamic team whose vision will be essential as we grow and enhance our capabilities for serving businesses of all sizes." As Vice President, Head of Corporate Banking, Grose is responsible for the bank's Corporate Banking team that works with large-scale clients that have complex financial needs and span the bank's seven-state footprint. Serving a broad range of industries, the team also specializes in healthcare and transportation. Grose joined FNBO in 2007 and during his tenure has served in many positions working with businesses, most recently serving as Managing Director for the Commercial Banking team in Omaha. As Regional Vice President, Commercial Banking, Thompson has accountability for leading the teams working with FNBO's business customers in Lincoln, Fremont, Beatrice and the Omaha Metro area, along with communities in Kansas and Texas. He is responsible for leading these teams to continuously improve FNBO's business customer experience and capabilities in the region. Thompson began his career with FNBO in 1994 and previously served as Managing Director for the Commercial Banking team in Omaha. With their new roles of Managing Director, Commercial Banking, Eck and Sutko will each lead a team of Relationship Managers in providing business customers with advice and value. They will be responsible for overseeing the teams working with businesses in Lincoln, Beatrice, Fremont, and the Omaha Metro area. Before joining FNBO in 2014, Eck was a practicing Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He served as Vice President, Commercial Banking prior to his new role. Sutko joined FNBO in 2003 and started in commercial banking in 2007. He has held a variety of positions working with businesses and most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Banking. FNBO provides comprehensive solutions in helping businesses with their financial needs. With more than 50,000 business customers representing a variety of sizes and industries, FNBO has remained steadfast in its commitment to helping build strong communities through its work with businesses. First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
