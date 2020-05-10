Felsburg Holt & Ullevig (FHU) Promotes Mark Meisinger, PE, PTOE to Principal Meisinger joined FHU in 2005 during its inaugural year in Nebraska. His leadership in traffic engineering and transportation planning is a cornerstone of FHU's growth in the Midwest. With 20 years of experience his work takes him to communities across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas. He partners with state DOTs, cities, counties and business owners to create transportation systems that move people safely and efficiently. His focus is on multimodal corridor studies, traffic signal system upgrades, transportation safety, and on-call contracts for state and local public agencies. Mark is a Norfolk, Nebraska native and holds a degree in Civil Engineering and a master's degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to his Professional Engineering licenses in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas, Mark is also a nationally certified Professional Traffic Operations Engineer. FHU is a multidisciplinary consulting firm specializing in transportation engineering, water resources and environmental compliance. Established in 1984, FHU employs 170 professionals dedicated to connecting and enhancing communities throughout the Mountain and Great Plains states. Please visit www.fhueng.com to learn more.
