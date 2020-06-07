FNC Promotes Gunderson to Executive Team Farmers National Company, the nation's leading agricultural landowner services company, has announced that Matt Gunderson, Omaha, Neb., has been promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing. Gunderson has been with Farmers National Company since 2014 when he began his career as client relations manager, then later was promoted to vice president of farm and ranch management. In his new role as senior vice president of sales and marketing, Gunderson is responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of sales, marketing and advertising initiatives. Gunderson will lead the company's long-range plan growth goals for company business lines through strong relationships with potential clients and other decision makers.
