Farmers National Company Names New Area Sales Manager Sam Kain David Whitaker Iowa native Sam Kain, ALC, GRI, ABRM, Assistant Vice President and National Sales Manager, has been with Farmers National Company since 1990 when he took a position out of our Des Moines office. In 2013 he was promoted to Assistant Vice President and National Sales Manager. Kain held several leadership roles and positions in committees of the Iowa and National Association of Realtors, and Realtors Land Institute. He was named Land Realtor of America in 2009. Kain is a past member of the Farmers National company Board of Directors and is retiring from the employee-owned company effective July 31, 2020. "Sam is a recognized leader within Farmers National Company and throughout the land real estate profession," said Randy Dickhut, Senior Vice President - Real Estate Operations. Farmers National Company is pleased to announce Sam Kain's successor, David Whitaker of Ames, Iowa, who will join the Company on June 1 as Area Sales Manager. David will work with farm managers and real estate sales associates in Iowa, Missouri, and other states to list, market, and sell agricultural real estate. Whitaker brings extensive experience in real estate auctions, sales, and new business growth to his role at the Company. He is actively involved with the Realtor Land Institute, National Auctioneer Association, and a number of State Auctioneer Associations. David is the only person in the state of Iowa to hold both the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) and Certified Auction Institute (CAI) designations. "We are very pleased to have David join the Farmers National Company team," said Randy Dickhut. "He brings the same dedication to serving the needs of our real estate clients as has propelled our company for over 90 years."
