Farmers National Company Jim Farrell Dave Knutson President, CEO CFO, Treasurer, SVP Jim Farrell, president and CEO, an Iowa native has been with Farmers National Company since 1986. He took a position with Farmers National Company at its Southeast Minnesota office in Rochester where he managed and sold farms during the heart of the farm crisis. Eventually, Farrell was promoted to vice president of business development. He advanced to become vice president of marketing and then in 2004 he was named president and CEO. Farrell will be retiring from the employee-owned company effective Dec. 31, 2019. "Our greatest satisfaction as a company is when we can help a landowner or mineral interest owner with concerns or issues that they may have with the management of their property," Farrell said. "The company has continued to grow, doubling in the number of employees and associates since 2005. Income has grown by four times during that timeframe. A good group of loyal employees and associates, along with a great business plan, good long-range planning and good timing in our markets allowed for this growth." Dave Knutson, chief financial officer and treasurer/senior executive vice president Farmers National Company grew up on his family farm in northwest Kansas. Knutson joined the Farmers National Company team as a fiscal leader. In the 30 years he was with Farmers National Company, he carried out corporate and client financial reporting and overseeing the human resources department, the oil and gas management division, the lake management division, the information technology department and the insurance department. He also has served as trustee for the employee stock ownership plan since its creation in 2000. Knutson officially retired in July.
