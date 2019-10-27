Farmers National Company David Englund Ken Schmitt Julie Gerken President Sr VP Farm Management Sr VP/Treasurer David Englund, Farmers National Company has been named President as Jim Farrell's successor. He currently oversees the company's farm management sector and hires, trains and supervises field operations for the company. Englund grew up on a farm in Nebraska and holds an agricultural business degree from Kearney State College, is an accredited farm manager through the ASFMRA. Ken Schmitt, area vice president for the central area in Jefferson, Iowa will fill David Englund's current position as Senior Vice President, Farm and Ranch Management. Ken grew up on a farm in Lohrville, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University and is an accredited farm manager (AFM ) through the ASFMRA. Schmitt has been with Farmers National Company since 1986 and has extensive knowledge and expertise in farm management. He will join the home office in Omaha, Nebraska. Julie Gerken, senior vice president - financial services/treasurer with Farmers National Company has replaced Dave Knutson. Gerken has been with Farmers National Company since 2014 and brings extensive knowledge of the best accounting practices for clients and the company. After graduation from University of Nebraska - Omaha, she went into public accounting for 17 years before joining Farmers National.
