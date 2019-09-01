Jimmy Boese joins Farm Bureau Financial Services as Wealth Management Advisor Farm Bureau Financial Services is pleased to announce Jimmy Boese has joined its wealth management practice in Omaha, NE. As a Wealth Management Advisor, Boese will help Farm Bureau client/members prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services, and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses. He will use Farm Bureau's Your Future Advantage process to guide client/members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals. Boese has 12 years of experience in wealth management and financial advisory services. His office is located at 13340 California St. in Omaha. When not helping client/members secure their financial futures, he enjoys golfing, camping, and riding bikes with his wife. Securities & services offered through FBL Marketing Services, LLC+, 5400 University Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, 877-860-2904, Member SIPC. Advisory services offered through FBL Wealth Management, LLC+ +Affiliates
