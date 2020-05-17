EVANS & DIXON LLC Attorneys At Law Joseph S. Daly Catherine L. Stegman Mary M. Schott Thomas J. Shomaker Evans & Dixon, LLC has announced that Omaha-based Sodoro Daly Shomaker PC LLO, a firm of four attorneys will join Evans & Dixon's Omaha office in an effort to bolster the firm's insurance defense practice group.
