Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson Sederstrom Shay Garvin Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Shay Garvin has joined the Firm as an associate representing clients in a variety of transactional areas, including mergers and acquisitions, business formation, securities offerings, debt and equity financing, and general counsel. He also has extensive experience advising clients in real estate transactions. Shay's background, which includes his role as an internal business stakeholder and M.B.A. holder, gives him a unique perspective that he uses to provide clients with efficient, practical and business-focused solutions.

