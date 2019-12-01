Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Blake Schneiderwind has joined the Firm as an associate representing primarily corporate clients in all aspects of business, from formation and start-up to mergers and acquisitions, and general counsel matters. Blake also aids clients in the health care field in the areas of licensure disputes, health care compliance, and data privacy and security. Blake graduated magna cum laude in 2019 from Creighton University School of Law. While at Creighton, he was a member of Creighton's International Trademark Association Moot Court Team. He received the Cali Excellence for the Future Award for Business Associations, Business Planning, Health Care Organizations, and HIPAA Privacy and Security.

