Erickson Sederstrom, P.C., L.L.. O.

Erickson | Sederstrom Mathew D. Quandt Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Matthew D. Quandt has joined the firm as an Associate with a practice in litigation. Matthew is a 2009 cum laude graduate of Baker University and a 2012 cum laude graduate of Washburn University School of Law. Before joining E|S, Matt worked in Kansas City where he gained ample litigation and trial experience in state and federal courts. His practice concentrates on litigation, including catastrophic injury and wrongful death, trucking and transportation, construction defect, employment, product liability, and professional liability, including engineers and architects.

