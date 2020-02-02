Enterprise Bank Enterprise Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Drew Antonio to Vice President in the Commercial Banking Group. Antonio was promoted to AVP in the Commercial Banking Group in 2016, and joined Enterprise Bank in 2013 as a Credit Analyst. He has over 8 years of commercial banking experience, having worked for another regional financial institution prior to Enterprise. Drew will continue to manage a growing commercial portfolio, while also seeking new opportunities for the Bank's Commercial Team. Outside of work, Drew enjoys spending time with family, hunting, golfing and giving back to his community. He is on the Board of Directors at JDRF, serving as the President of their Young Leadership Committee and is on their Corporate Development Committee. He is on his 10th year as a committee member of Pinot Pigs & Poets, an annual event that supports Completely Kids, and he serves on the Completely Kids Finance Committee. Drew also serves on the Stakeholder Committee for the 2020 Commercial Real Estate Summit and the Planning Committee for the 2020 Perfect Pour event supporting the Nebraska Children & Families Foundation. Drew's has a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Chadron State College, and is a graduate of The Omaha Chamber's Leadership Omaha Class 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.