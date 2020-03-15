ENGLES, KETCHAM, OLSON & KEITH, P.C. is pleased to announce that JUSTIN K. BURROUGHS and GARRETT A. LUTOVSKY have been named Partners with the firm. Justin K. Burroughs Garrett A. Lutovsky Justin is a graduate of the University of Missouri and University of Missouri School of Law. He has been an associate with the firm since 2008 and practices in the firm's workers' compensation defense group handling all aspects of litigation throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa. He is a member of the Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois Bar Association and is licensed to practice in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Garrett is a graduate of North Dakota State University and the University of Nebraska College of Law. He has been an associate with the firm since 2012 and practices in the firm's workers' compensation defense group handling all aspects of litigation throughout the states of Nebraska and Iowa. He is currently a member of the Defense Research Institute (DRI), Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) and the Nebraska Defense Counsel Association (NDCA).
Tags
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access
Unlimited Digital Access
- Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
- Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
- News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
- Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.