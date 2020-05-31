Endacott Peetz & Timmer is announcing the addition of Michael Lafleur as an Associate with the law firm. Lafleur previously practiced in western Nebraska in the areas of estate and trust planning, business and succession planning, and probate and trust administration. He assists farmers, ranchers and small business owners with putting succession plans in place and educates clients about relevant tax issues that affect their estate plans. Lafleur, who graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2016, earned the CALI Excellence for the Future Award� in three classes: Wills and Trusts, Estate Planning Problems, and Clinical Practice-Entrepreneurship Clinic. A native of Madison County, Nebraska, Lafleur attended Wayne State College and graduated summa cum laude. "We are pleased with the addition of Michael to our firm. He will be a great asset to our clients, including those in northeast and greater Nebraska," said Jeff Peetz. Endacott Peetz & Timmer serves clients throughout Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa in the areas of trust and estate law, community banking, construction litigation and personal injury. The firm has offices in Lincoln, Bruning and Newman Grove and can be reached toll free at 844-704-5296, at eptlawfirm.com or on Facebook.
