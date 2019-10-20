Omaha's eCreamery Ice Cream and Gelato and Carson's Cookie Fix Merge Becky App, Maddie Carson, Abby Jordan & Jim Paschal Two Omaha dessert companies, eCreamery Ice Cream and Gelato and Carson's Cookie Fix, recently announced their merger into one specialty food gift operation. The new partnership combines the expertise of both companies in frozen specialty desserts and gourmet baking into a one-stop shop for customers looking for unique and customizable gifts for personal and business gift-giving. Originated in 2007, eCreamery "churned" ice cream into a luxury gift, allowing customers to design their own personalized flavors of ice cream and ship them to gift recipients nationwide. An appearance on ABC's Shark Tank in September of 2012 elevated the brand to national awareness. Carson's Cookie Fix debuted in 2016 and rapidly expanded and launched a website offering creatively decorated, customized cookies for purchase nationwide. A state-of-the art cookie truck was introduced in 2018. "We are excited about our new partnership as it offers significant competitive advantages though the alignment of our operations and the ability to capitalize on each other's respective expertise," said eCreamery CEO and Co-Founder, Abby Jordan. "Our companies are both entrepreneurial and share a genuine commitment to delighting our customers, making us a great match," added Maddie Carson, Founder of Carson's Cookie Fix. In addition to Jordan and Carson, other owners and board members include Becky App, Co-Founder of eCreamery, Ron Carson, CEO and Founder of Carson Group, and Jim Paschal, eCreamery's Vice President of Marketing. Unique, personalized gifts of premium ice cream and gelato, along with a variety of homemade and hand-decorated, custom cookies and ice cream sandwiches, a hot trend in the dessert industry nationally, are available for purchase online at www.ecreamery.com and at two locations in Omaha -eCreamery at 50th and Underwood and at Carson's' Cookie Fix at 114th and Dodge. About eCreamery Ice Cream and Gelato eCreamery, founded in 2007 by ice cream enthusiasts, Becky App and Abby Jordan, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based company specializing in personalized gourmet ice cream, sorbet and gelato. Customers can create custom ice cream gifts by selecting a favorite ice cream flavor and personalizing each pint with a custom label. The option to create a custom ice cream flavor by combining some of more than 40 flavors and 30 mix-in combinations also is available. eCreamery's ice cream and gelato artists churn sweet treats daily at a small Omaha boutique ice cream parlor. Custom and special occasion ice cream gifts also are shipped nationwide and available online at www.ecreamery.com. About Carson's Cookie Fix Carson's Cookie Fix debuted in 2016 and owned and operated by Maddie Carson. Specializing in custom hand-decorated cookies for special occasions and corporate gift-giving, the company offers hundreds of varieties and personalization options. From birthday, wedding and new baby packages to corporate branded logo cookies and everything in between, Carson's Cookie Fix has it all - including a Cookie Fix Food Truck. Cookies are available at the Omaha retail location and for delivery nationwide by visiting www.carsonscookiefix.com.
