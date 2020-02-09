E & A Consulting Group, Inc.

E&A adds an 11th stockholder - Brad Williams. Brad is the first addition to the E&A ownership team in seven years. Like many of the other stockholders, Brad has spent the majority of his professional years at E&A gaining experience in various departments before settling into his current role. In addition to being a senior engineering technician, he is a professional photographer, and his project familiarity is nearly unmatched within the company. Brad's story is an illustration of the E&A culture at work; a culture that grants the latitude for people who wish to grow the firm, fueled by their own unique talents. From his start in the land surveying department to his current role on our civil site team, we are so appreciative for all that Brad has contributed over the past 15 years. We look forward to the impact that he will make in the coming years. E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating 54 years of Engineering Answers.
