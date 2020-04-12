E & A Consulting Group, Inc.

E & A Consulting Group, Inc. Austin Rowser, PE has joined E&A's construction administration department. He is working closely with Department Manager Randy Piece, PE in daily operations, overseeing a team of construction observers and serving as the construction engineer on various projects. Austin is a graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a degree in Civil Engineering. He previously served as a city engineer in his home town in Utah and for the last eight years, worked with the City of Omaha Street Maintenance Division. E&A is an engineering, planning and field services firm celebrating over 50 years of Engineering Answers. For more about E&A, visit www.eacg.com.

