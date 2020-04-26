DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS Keith Graham Janelle Patton Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Keith M. Graham joins the firm's litigation/dispute resolution practice group and Janelle R. Patton joins the firm's business and corporate, mergers and acquisitions and tax practice groups. Keith Graham's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation/dispute resolution, including breach of contract, negligence, insurance disputes, construction disputes and labor disputes. He also represents clients in probate and trust proceedings, including guardian and conservatorship matters. He assists clients through all stages of litigation, including mediation and trial. Graham received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. Janelle Patton's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, entity formation and structuring, and the tax implications of various corporate transactions. Her practice also includes assisting clients with federal and state tax reporting matters, business succession planning, corporate governance, and the drafting and reviewing of business contracts Patton received her J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Minnesota Law School. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
