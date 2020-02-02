DVORAK LAW GROUP NAMES NEW PARTNER Dvorak Law Group, LLC announces that Gretchen L. McGill has accepted an invitation to become a partner with the firm, effective January 1, 2020. Gretchen McGill's practice focuses on civil litigation and trial practice. She represents clients regarding a variety of business disputes including partnership dissolution, construction law, insurance coverage, agribusiness and real estate. She also has broad experience in disputes involving probate and trust administration and state and federal tax refunds and deficiencies. McGill has extensive trial experience and also handles mediations and arbitrations for clients. McGill received her J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Minnesota Law School. DVORAK LAW GROUP HIRES ATTORNEY Dvorak Law Group, LLC announces the hiring of Keith A. Patton. His practice focuses on business and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and banking and finance. He assists clients with structuring, implementing and closing of M&A transactions as well as business entity formation and structuring, corporate governance, and the review, drafting and negotiation of business contracts. Patton received his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
