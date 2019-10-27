DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS Claire Monroe Dana Roche Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Claire E. Monroe joins the firm's litigation/dispute resolution and labor and employment practice groups, and Dana F. Roche joins the firm's real estate practice group. Claire Monroe's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation/dispute resolution, including breach of contract, construction, trucking, labor and employment, probate, civil rights violations and insurance disputes. She assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from the commencement of litigation through trial, and with engaging in the appellate process. Monroe received her J.D. (with high distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Dana Roche's practices areas include real estate, business and corporate, and mergers and acquisitions. She focuses on due diligence matters, lease review, title and survey review, and the preparation of purchase and sale agreements. Roche received her J.D. (magna cum laude) from New England Law - Boston. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
