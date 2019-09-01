Dvorak Law Group, LLC

BOTTORF JOINS DVORAK LAW GROUP, LLC AS OF COUNSEL Nebraska-based Dvorak Law Group, LLC announces the addition of Don C. Bottorf as Of Counsel at its new Sutton, Nebraska location. The Firm's new office is located at 214 N. Saunders Ave., Sutton, Nebraska. Bottorf has been providing legal services to clients in the Sutton area and throughout Nebraska for over 40 years. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Bottorf will continue to focus his practice on estate planning and taxes and, through his affiliation with Dvorak Law Group, will be able to assist clients with a wider range of matters. The Firm is looking forward to serving the Sutton area with its full range of services.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription