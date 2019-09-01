BOTTORF JOINS DVORAK LAW GROUP, LLC AS OF COUNSEL Nebraska-based Dvorak Law Group, LLC announces the addition of Don C. Bottorf as Of Counsel at its new Sutton, Nebraska location. The Firm's new office is located at 214 N. Saunders Ave., Sutton, Nebraska. Bottorf has been providing legal services to clients in the Sutton area and throughout Nebraska for over 40 years. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Bottorf will continue to focus his practice on estate planning and taxes and, through his affiliation with Dvorak Law Group, will be able to assist clients with a wider range of matters. The Firm is looking forward to serving the Sutton area with its full range of services.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.