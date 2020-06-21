Dundee Venture Capital Hires Partner, Chief of Operations Ron Watson Kalli Mustard Ron Watson has joined Dundee Venture Capital as a Partner based in St. Louis. Dundee VC also has partners in Omaha, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The fund is intentionally building a distributed partnership to best position Dundee to discover the highest-potential early stage technology entrepreneurs in the Mighty Middle of the United States. Prior to joining Dundee, Ron was a Principal at Lewis & Clark Ventures, a $129M venture fund in St. Louis, Missouri. At Lewis & Clark, he led the investments in Beam Dental, Territory Foods, Summersalt and Waldo Photos. Ron also sourced investments in Springbuk and Blue Medora. Before Lewis & Clark, Ron was a management consultant with A.T. Kearney. where he led projects focused on strategy, sales effectiveness, M&A, and supply chain for over a dozen Fortune 500 clients. Dundee VC has also hired Kalli Mustard as their first chief of operations. Kalli will manage internal operations, investor relations, and provide support for the investment portfolio. For the last ten years, Kalli has been Executive Director of multiple professional associations including the Association for Corporate Growth Nebraska. Under Kalli's leadership, ACG Nebraska grew from its inception in 2010, to consistently one of the highest performing ACG Chapters world-wide, and now boasts over 250 local members consisting of the most influential minds in Nebraska M&A. Dundee Venture Capital was formed in 2010 to fund entrepreneurs building tech startups between the coasts. Since 2010 Dundee VC has invested in over 50 companies with $70M across three funds, the focus remaining the same - partnering early with talented tech entrepreneurs in the Mighty Middle and working closely with them to build dynamic companies.
