Dundee Venture Capital Opens San Francisco Office Jessica Straus has joined Dundee Venture Capital as a Venture Partner based in San Francisco. Dundee is growing the team to strengthen its coastal network and to continue to discover the most unique early stage technology companies. Jessica has spent the past decade working in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York in technology, venture capital, and public policy. Jessica brings a broad range of operating and investment experiences with GE Ventures, the National Venture Capital Association, in enterprise software, and as a speechwriter in the U.S. Congress. At NVCA, Jessica helped launch the venture capital industry's Diversity Task Force and remains actively engaged in diversity in the VC ecosystem. She is a Kauffman Fellow, MBA, and a native Texan. Founded in Omaha in 2010, Dundee Venture Capital invests in startup technology businesses and has offices in Chicago and Minneapolis.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.