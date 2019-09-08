NP Dodge Insurance Agency and Peterson Bros. Insurance form Dodge Partners Insurance NP Dodge Insurance Agency Inc. and Peterson Bros. Insurance Inc., two long-standing Omaha insurance agencies, have formed Dodge Partners Insurance LLC effective September 1, 2019. All employees from both companies have joined Dodge Partners Insurance and will be led by Marcus Haith, former president of NP Dodge Insurance Agency, and Carly Thomas and Rob Schmitt, former principals of Peterson Bros. Insurance. "We are very excited to combine our two teams," said Haith. "Our values and vision of service-driven innovation align perfectly, benefiting both our employees and our customers as we continue to grow." "This combination provides a perfect opportunity to define not just who we are to our customers, and who we want to be moving forward," said Thomas. "This isn't just about a partnership between two firms; it's about partnering with our clients and our carriers to create the best solutions possible." Dodge Partners Insurance is a subsidiary of the NP Dodge Company, an Omaha fixture since 1855, whose portfolio includes residential and commercial real estate, title services, property management and corporate global relocation. "Both of our companies have long, successful histories, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of high-quality service - that's what makes a difference to our customers," said Schmitt. About Dodge Partners Insurance, LLC Dodge Partners Insurance is an independent insurance agency that offers business insurance, personal insurance and benefits plans in Omaha, Nebraska, and surrounding areas. Its experts are an established resource for both small and larger businesses to help determine the right plan and coverage across a collection of respected insurance carriers. We welcome everyone to stop by to meet our team and tour our office. We are located at 8701 West Dodge Road, Suite 100. Marcus Haith Carly Thomas Rob Schmitt
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.