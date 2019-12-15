Deloitte Appoints Matt Mercer as Omaha Tax Managing Partner Matt Mercer, a 19-year Deloitte veteran and partner with Deloitte Tax, LLP has been named Office Tax Managing Partner of Deloitte's Omaha tax practice. Mercer succeeds Rob Mitchell, a partner who is retiring in 2020 after serving as tax managing partner for 16 years. In his role, Mercer will oversee the local team to help drive client and business growth, bring tax technology solutions to the local marketplace, and enhance Deloitte's strategic positioning in the Omaha market. He will also continue to maintain his client service responsibilities. "I am truly grateful and honored to take on this role in the Omaha market and look forward to leading our outstanding group of professionals. It's an exciting time in our marketplace as our clients implement changes and integrate new tax technologies in their departments." Mercer said. Mercer is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting. He advises clients in the financial services, asset management, and private wealth sectors. Mercer is a CPA, licensed by the state of Nebraska, and a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska Society of CPAs. Mitchell said "From his first day at Deloitte, Matt has exhibited a focus on serving clients with excellence and developing the talents of his colleagues. He has demonstrated great ability to drive innovative and emerging technology solutions in solving businesses most complex tax technical challenges. He is uniquely qualified to lead our tax practice at this time of unprecedented change in our profession and has been quickly embraced as our new leader." About Deloitte Deloitte provides industry leading, audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90 of the Fortune 500 and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace to make an impact that matters - delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.
