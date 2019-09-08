DeBoer & Associates, PC DeBoer & Associates, PC is pleased to announce the hiring of Brad Yoder, CPA. Brad joins the firm as a shareholder and is leading the tax and advisory work for the firm. He brings 20 years of experience in the field of accounting and tax advisory services. He has spent this time in the Omaha area, where he will continue to provide tailored accounting and tax solutions for small and medium sized organizations in a wide variety of industries. In addition, he has experience working with individuals, trusts and estates, assisting each client with their unique needs. Brad received both his BSBA and MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Founded in 1989, DeBoer & Associates, PC is a Certified Public Accounting firm serving both individuals and a broad range of businesses throughout Omaha and the greater Midwest. We provide quality, personalized tax and financial guidance to our clients, with expertise in areas ranging from tax planning and preparation services, management and accounting services, auditing, preparation of financial statements, consulting and financial planning. Our firm is held to the highest of accounting practice standards, receiving the highest professional rating possible from our outside peer review. We are members of the American Institute of CPAs and the Nebraska Society of CPAs.
