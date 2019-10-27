Brand and Design Powerhouse, Daake, Welcomes Katie Divine Turner To Its Team Omaha's award-winning brand strategy and design firm Daake announces the addition of Katie Divine Turner to its now 15-person team. Divine Turner will serve as a senior design director for Daake, bringing eight-years of design and branding expertise to the firm. " Katie is a professional brand thinker and designer," says company Principal, Greg Daake. "We're excited for her to hit the ground running for our clients and all this amazing growth we're experiencing. She's extremely talented and a great fit for who we are and where we're going." Divine Turner joins the Daake team following a stint at Hayneedle where she provided leadership and oversight in the creation of marketing materials for the company as well as its partners, which included print and direct mail, social media and digital advertising and overall brand identity development and expansion. The majority of her career was spent at Swanson Russell where she gained expertise in graphic design and later focused on branding, which included working with clients and internal teams to develop and strengthen brands across all marketing and advertising tactics. She often serves as a mentor to students and upcoming graphic designers to help nurture their skills and areas of expertise. Divine Turner graduated Cum Laude from the University of South Dakota, and is originally from Raymond, Nebraska. "Daake sees design as an impactful way to communicate," stated Divine Turner. "It's a community of professionals who are really passionate about doing great, transformative work and that's exciting to me." About Daake Daake is a brand strategy and design firm. Be sure to visit our website: www.daake.com
