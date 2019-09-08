Daake, the Region's Expert in Brand Strategy and Design Adds Two to Design Team Johnny Shea Julie Ly Omaha's award-winning brand strategy and design firm Daake recently added Johnny Shea and Julie Ly to its design team. The growing firm now stands at 14 professionals ranging from designers to digital experts to strategists. " We are very excited to welcome Johnny and Julie to team Daake," says company Principal, Greg Daake. "We believe their elite talents will help us further strengthen the delivery on our mission to help brands transform what is to what could be. " Shea joins Daake following a summer internship during which he created environmental design, brand identity and print solutions across a range of industries. His interest in graphic design started while attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Throughout college Shea worked in the marketing department for Buckle, Inc., a leading retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories with more than 440 stores in 42 states. In this role, he led the design of the Buckle's homepage, created signage and promotional materials for in-store events, and developed digital ads and email marketing that upheld the company's brand and its many partner brands. "Daake is a fast-paced environment where I have the opportunity to work for multiple clients every single day," commented Shea, designer for Daake. "I really enjoy using design to solve problems and help businesses improve their brand presence at every touchpoint." Similarly, Ly becomes a permanent fixture at Daake following a summer internship. She spent much of her time growing experience in environmental design, helping Daake clients elevate their brand across interior and exterior areas of their business. Ly is a first-generation college student, earning a degree from Iowa State University. Prior experience includes creating posters and other promotional materials for the school's [Graphic Design Social Club], which is focused on bringing students, organizations and departments together for creative collaboration. "At Daake, I have the opportunity to see projects from start to finish," stated Ly. "This really allows me to explore and deliver the best design solutions for our clients." About Daake Daake is a brand strategy and design firm. Be sure to visit our website: www.daake.com
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.