Daake, the Region's Expert in Brand Strategy and Design Adds Two New Faces to the Team Lisa Link Max Mentzer Omaha's award-winning brand strategy and design firm Daake recently added Lisa Link and Max Mentzer to their team. The growing firm now stands at 15 professionals ranging from designers to digital experts to writers to strategists. "We are very excited to welcome Lisa and Max to team Daake," says company Principal, Greg Daake. "We believe their elite talents will help us further strengthen the delivery on our mission to help brands transform what is to what could be." As Daake's new Media Manager, Link provides the firm with a new level of strategic capabilities and expertise. Lisa has worked on every side of the industry. After graduating from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Lisa started working on the broadcasting side at both KMTV and KPTM, where she developed marketing research and promotional materials to aid their marketing and sales department. She later continued her career on the ad-agency side of things at both Bozell and Bailey Lauerman, respectively, where she was a primary strategic media planner for some of their largest clients. And most recently, Lisa served Mutual of Omaha as their internal Digital Media Program Manager. "The work that Daake is doing really speaks for itself. That alone was enough to excite me about the opportunity to join," commented Link. "But the people here are even better. It's such a great team to be around." As Daake's new Writer & Producer, Mentzer brings over ten years of copywriting, branding, and creative leadership to Daake client work. After graduating from Wayne State College, he has speciaized in film production and advertising at firms North Sea Films, Phenomblue, The Onion, HAVAS, and Ervin and Smith. "I think there's great heart, humor, and talent at Daake," stated Mentzer. "And they're just really committed to being everyday advocates for their clients. I'm excited to be a part of it." About Daake Daake is a brand strategy and design firm. Be sure to visit our website: www.daake.com
