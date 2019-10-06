New Addition at Custom Blinds & Design Peg Slagle Sherri Tafoya Due to consistent business growth, Custom Blinds & Design, a Hunter Douglas Gallery� at 180th and Pacific, recently added a new Designer to its team. Joining the Gallery� is Nebraska native Peg Slagle, a long-time veteran in event coordinating and marketing. "When you meet Peg, she makes you feel like you've known her for many years," said Sherri Tafoya, owner of Custom Blinds. "Her gift of keeping in touch and going that extra step for friends, family and clients, is why we're so excited she's with us," Tafoya added. Slagle too, is glad to be on board: "As a customer in the past, I was impressed with the entire Custom Blinds experience and quality of the Hunter Douglas products," she said. "Plus, Sherri and her company have such an outstanding reputation within the community, it's a perfect fit for me!" As a Hunter Douglas Gallery�, Custom Blinds & Design carries the complete Hunter Douglas line of fashionable, innovative products. And as a Gallery�, Custom Blinds offers products, solutions and warranties not available elsewhere. See Peg at the Gallery� on 180th and Pacific. Or call 895-9900; e-mail: Peg@CustomBlindsDesign.com.
