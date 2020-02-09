Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company

Cushman & Wakefield/ The Lund Company LCN Capital Partners sold the former 535,000 SF Shopko Distribution Center in Papillion, NE to Papillion Foods. The 80-acre property is located in the Sarpy West Industrial Submarket of Omaha, NE, which is the most active submarket in the region. Many users and investors have flocked to this submarket including Google, Facebook and Amazon. Shopko originally constructed the distribution center in 2000 with an addition in 2004. LCN Capital Partners purchased the facility in 2015. After Shopko vacated the property in early 2019, Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company began marketing the property for sale. Denny Sciscoe and Mike Earl with Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company represented the Seller, LCN Capital Partners, and Brian Fogelberg and Emily Claridge with Transwestern in Minneapolis represented Papillion Foods.

