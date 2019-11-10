Denny Sciscoe Awarded CCIM Designation Oct. 15 in San Diego Denny Sciscoe among 228 individuals who earned commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement Denny Sciscoe, CCIM, Director of Industrial Services for Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company in Omaha, recently received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from CCIM Institute. The designation was awarded during the organization's global conference in San Diego on Oct. 11-16. Sciscoe was among the 228 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation by passing CCIM Institute's comprehensive examination, the capstone element in the designation process. This new group of CCIM designees hails from 41 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., as well as Canada. To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination. At Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company, Denny has completed over $250M in real estate transactions. Denny was awarded with the CCIM Overall Big Deal award in 2018 and the CCIM Industrial Big Deal award in 2017 for the local CCIM Chapter. He has been awarded the CoStar Power Broker award in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Denny has been a member of The Lund Company's Producers' Club seven times and has been awarded as the Company's Team Player of the Year twice. Denny has a Real Estate Salesperson's license with the State of Nebraska and serves on the CoStar Industrial Advisory Board, the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation Board, and the UNL Bureau of Business and Research Board.
