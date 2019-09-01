Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company

Cushman & Wakefield/ The Lund Company Welcomes new agent Nicholas O'Brien Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Nicholas O'Brien as an Associate for the Company's brokerage division where he is responsible for marketing, leasing and sales of commercial real estate properties. Nicholas is a graduate from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Finance with a focus on company valuation and is a licensed real estate agent in Nebraska.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription