Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Steve Gettman to their brokerage team where he will be involved in the sales and leasing of properties in both the office and industrial markets. Gettman joined The Lund Company's brokerage department in 2005 as an Associate and was later promoted to Senior Associate. In 2013, he took a leave of absence to go on full time military orders, returning to the Company in 2018.
Gettman attended Midland America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management. Gettman has over 20 years of military experience on both active duty and National Guard status and continues to serve on a part time basis. Gettman most recently served as the Army Forces – Jordan (ARFOR-J) Liaison Officer at the United States Embassy in Amman.
