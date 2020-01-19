Cushman & Wakefield Lund Company

Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes new agent Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Dylan McCabe as an Associate for the Company's brokerage division. Dylan is responsible for the marketing, leasing and sales of commercial real estate properties and specializes in the office sector. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Finance and is a licensed real estate salesperson in Nebraska. Please contact Dylan at 402.548.4075 for any of your commercial real estate needs or inquiries.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription