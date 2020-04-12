CUES Fund Names New CEO/Executive Director & Chief Development Officer Bob Glow Ruth Hultgren-Henneman CUES Fund is a dynamic, non-denominational, nonprofit that has been providing organizational and financial support to inner city, socio-economically diverse schools for more than 40 years. The organization currently provides financial support to three schools that make up the CUES School System: Sacred Heart, All Saints and Holy Name. "We are thrilled to announce our new executive leadership team and look forward to the energy and experience they both bring to our organization," said Tim Kudron, CUES Fund Board of Directors Chair. Bob Glow joins the CUES Fund as our new CEO/Executive Director. Bob has a passion for working to build relationships and systems that impact lives and families. He most recently served as the chief executive for Great Plains Physician Network, a division of Great Plains Health in North Platte. Bob also served as the principal adviser to physicians and hospital leadership with respect to operating hospital-based clinics. His prior experience includes his time as chief administrator officer of Children's Specialty Physicians, chief operating officer and then chief executive officer of Creighton Medical Associates, in Omaha. Bob has significant experience in relationship development, compensation and benefits, financial and operational planning, cost performance improvement, contract negotiations and budgeting which spans a 30-year career. Bob earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Creighton University and a master's in healthcare administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been very active in the community serving on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and United Way in North Platte. He is married 36 years to his wife Ann and they have three adult children: Kathleen, Michelle and Alex. Ruth Hultgren-Henneman joins the CUES Fund as our Chief Development Officer and brings more than 27 years of fundraising, communications, public relations and marketing experience most recently serving as Vice President of Development at Lutheran Family Services where she oversaw all program, operating, endowment and capital fundraising, and communications. Her prior experience includes roles as Vice President of Institutional Advancement at College of Saint Mary, Regional Director of Development for Creighton University, and (title at) Dana College. During her time in South Dakota State Government, Ruth was a member of Governor George S. Mickelson's senior staff as director of constituent service, director of the community assistance program, executive policy analyst and also worked as an executive policy analyst for Governor William J. Janklow. Ruth holds a bachelor of sciences degree from the University of South Dakota with graduate studies in public administration. Ruth is a member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, is active with the church and serves as a volunteer to advance Kountze Common's inner-city community outreach. Ruth is married to Scott and has two married, adult, children and five grandchildren.
