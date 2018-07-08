Crosby Guenzel LLP
Andrew Pease
Crosby Guenzel LLP is pleased to announce that Andrew Pease has become a partner in the Firm.
Pease joined the Firm in 2013. Pease received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Pease's practice consists of commercial litigation, employment law, entity formation and governance, real estate, cooperative law, and creditor's rights. Since joining the Firm in 2013, he has been a valuable counselor to the Firm's clients. Pease is a native of Ashland, Nebraska, and resides in Lincoln with his wife and two daughters.
Crosby Guenzel LLP is celebrating 70 years of providing legal services to its clients. The Firm offers a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals with an emphasis on agricultural, cooperative, corporate formation and governance, nonprofit, employment law, commercial litigation, and probate and estate planning matters.
