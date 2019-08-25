The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2019-2020 The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, and its Board officers for 2019-2020. Joining the Board will be Greg Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Bailey Lauerman, and Martin Lane, Senior Associate with the DLR Group. "The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation board has always provided outstanding leadership," said Treva Haugaard, Executive Director of the foundation. "These new members and our incoming board leadership will ensure that tradition because they all demonstrate a shared passion and commitment to the students and families who benefit from independent education." Andersen, an Omaha native, has more than 25 years of experience with top agencies in New York and Los Angeles working on well-known brands, including Google, Mattel, Toyota and others. Andersen is a graduate of Creighton Prep and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lane, an AIA and LEED AP certified architect, is a member of DLR Group's Higher Education studio, and leads project teams serving clients in Nebraska and Iowa. His designs include student life spaces and residential upgrades for clients such as the College of Saint Mary and Des Moines Area Community College among others. He earned his undergraduate and graduate architecture degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The incoming CINC Foundation board officers are: Chair, William F. Hargens, Executive Vice President, McGrath North; Vice Chair, Dr. Deb Carlson, President, Nebraska Methodist College; Secretary, Dr. Travis Feezell, President, Hastings College; and Treasurer, Steve Ritzman, President, SR Consulting, Inc. Incoming Chair Bill Hargens commented: "My fellow board officers and I are excited to take over the leadership of an organization that a recent economic study has shown contributes over $1.43 billion annually to Nebraska's economy and is a key contributor to 'brain gain' in this state through its member institutions adding college trained employees to Nebraska's workforce." "We are very pleased to have these talented individuals guiding Nebraska's independent college foundation," said Haugaard. "Their experience and business expertise will further enhance the educational opportunities available in Nebraska and strengthen the state's economy." The CINC Foundation's members include: Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Midland University, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College and York College. About the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to making excellent higher education opportunities accessible to students from diverse backgrounds and communities. CINCF supports the missions of its 13 member institutions and promotes the high quality and affordability of member colleges to prospective students and their families. More information can be found at www.cincfoundation.org.
