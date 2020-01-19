Cornhusker Bank Welcomes Tyler Albers Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Tyler Albers has been appointed as Vice President/Relationship Manager. Tyler will be working out of the Cornhusker Bank Loan Production Office at 135th and California in Omaha until the bank's new facility at 111th and Blondo in Omaha is completed and opened in March of 2020. Mr. Albers brings 10 years of banking experience with him. Barry Lockard, Cornhusker Bank President/CEO, noted, "Tyler's experience in the industry, along with community involvement in organizations such as the Risk Management Association and Business Network International, make him a talented and highly qualified addition to the Cornhusker Bank team." Tyler's community involvement also includes Metro Basketball official, Ducks Unlimited, 6th Mav's Club, and volunteering for organizations such as the Annual Paint-a-Thon with Northern Natural, and St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. Cornhusker Bank remains the area's oldest locally owned bank, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and showing a commitment to the Omaha community with the opening of its full service Omaha location in the spring of 2020. For more information, please visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.
