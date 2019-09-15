Melissa Glenn Promoted to SBA Relationship Manager for Core Bank Core Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Glenn to SBA Relationship Manager. In this new role, Melissa will work side by side with Core Bank's incredibly strong Small Business Administration lending team. Jerry Woods, National Sales Manager, said "We're very excited for Melissa to join our SBA lending team. Her deep roots and connections in Omaha will be instrumental to her success in bringing access to capital to the local businesses." Melissa brings a wealth of experience and knowledge about Omaha's business community and is dedicated to helping each client thrive and connect. She graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and earned her Executive MBA degree from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. She has served on various non-profit boards and is currently a board member for HOBY Nebraska and the UNO Executive MBA Alumni. Melissa is also a member of Leadership Sarpy class of 2020. As an SBA Relationship Manager, Melissa will help businesses start, grow, and restructure while they navigate the lending process.
