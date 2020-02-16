Completely KIDS announces its new board members for 2020 Dan Gomez, Senior Vice President - Loan Manager, Great Western Bank BJ Hansen, Vice President, McCarthy Capital Jennifer Slattery, Community Volunteer Rosie Zweiback, Associate Director - Department of Education & Child Development, Munroe-Meyer Institute/University of Nebraska Medical Center Completely KIDS ensures that its families have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to break the cycle of poverty. The agency's mission is to educate and empower kids and families to create a safe, healthy, successful and connected community. In supporting this mission, Completely KIDS assists more than 2,000 children and families each year in overcoming barriers to their success.

