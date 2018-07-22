Commercial Investment Properties

Kelsey Malecha joins CIP's executive team

Kelsey K. Malecha, MAI, CCIM, has joined the executive team at Commercial Investment Properties (CIP) as Senior Vice President and Director of Growth, Research and Analytics.

Malecha is responsible for all aspects of development, investment analytics, property performance and market analysis for the company.

Malecha has 12 years of valuation and advisory experience as a commercial real estate appraiser in the Midwest. Malecha graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a member of the Urban Land Institute, CCIM Institute, Appraisal Institute and NAIOP.

CIP is a second-generation, family owned company that specializes in multi-family development, property management and investment management. It is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and has offices in Omaha, Nebraska, and Bloomington, Minnesota. Malecha resides in CIP's Bloomington office.

