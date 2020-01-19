Colliers International | Omaha Announces 2019 Broker of the Year, Everest Award, & Chairman's Club Inductees Jeffrey Wyatt John Waldbaum Ed Fleming Adam Marek Michael W. Miller The Omaha office of Colliers International announced Jeffrey Wyatt was named the 2019 Colliers | Omaha Broker of the Year having brokered over $125 million in total deal consideration in 2019. Wyatt also received the Everest Award in recognition for ranking within the top ten percent of all Colliers International agents in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Additionally, Wyatt, John Waldbaum, Ed Fleming, Adam Marek and Michael W. Miller were all named to the 2019 Colliers | Omaha Chairman's Club. Wyatt specializes in office leasing, investment sales, development services, along with real estate strategy and implementation. His experienced background in real estate allows him to advise clients through complex real estate transactions. Wyatt is also a principal of the Firm. The Chairman's Club is Colliers | Omaha's list of the year's top five producing brokers. This team of elite brokers for 2019 include Wyatt, Waldbaum, Fleming, Marek and Miller. In the past year, they were involved in working with various client types ranging from small, local tenants to advisory work for recognizable national institutions headquartered in Omaha. About Colliers International Group Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn. Colliers International has served clients in Nebraska for 33 years.
