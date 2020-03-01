College of Saint Mary welcomes Vice President for Academic Affairs College of Saint Mary (CSM) is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Allen has been named the University's new vice president for academic affairs. She began her duties on January 20. As vice president for academic affairs, Allen will serve as the chief academic officer for CSM and be responsible for all educational activities in the undergraduate and graduate academic programs. She will also direct faculty in planning, evaluating and revising curriculum. "Dr. Allen brings with her a strong array of experiences and skills from over 25 years of service in higher education," said Dr. Sarah Kottich, provost at CSM. Allen comes to CSM from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo., where she has served as assistant vice president for academic affairs since 2017. Prior to that, she held a variety of roles in academia, including associate teaching professor at Maryville University and assistant dean for student and faculty affairs for the College of Nursing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. "I am honored to work alongside CSM faculty and staff to provide the support and encouragement our students need to take risks, push boundaries and succeed both personally and professionally," said Dr. Allen. "Working together, we can achieve our mission by developing innovative and intentionally-designed learning experiences, which encourage mastery of knowledge and career readiness so that our students are well-equipped for the future." Allen received her Ph.D. in Education and her Chancellor's Certificate from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She holds an M.A. in student personnel administration from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and a B.S. in child development from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
