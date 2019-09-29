Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces Debra Hermann Vice President of Marketing Hermann began her career in advertising as an account executive and furthered her marketing, corporate communications, and public relations skills working for fortune 500 companies such as ConAgra Foods, Omaha World-Herald, and Mutual of Omaha. In her role, she is responsible for the day-to-day marketing activities as well as strategic planning for marketing initiatives. Hermann attended the University of Nebraska Omaha focusing on her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in Marketing. She is an active volunteer in the Omaha community.

