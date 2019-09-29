Cobalt Credit Union Names Joyce Wells Chief Marketing Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Joyce Wells as the Chief Marketing Officer. Wells is the former owner of Meyer Marketing and has over 30 years of marketing and strategic brand development experience. She formerly worked with agricultural organizations within the Beef, Pork, and Poultry industries. Wells has been at Cobalt for four years previously serving as the Credit Union's Director of Community Engagement. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the marketing department. Wells received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. She volunteers for the Papillion Lions Club, Veterans Walk Committee, SAC Foundation, and the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue Mission Committee. In 1998, Wells wrote a book on dining across Indiana entitled - "Steak Lovers Guide to Indiana."
